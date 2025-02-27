K’taka budget: Don’t use funds reserved for Dalits for guarantee schemes, BJP to Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has strongly urged the Congress led government in Karnataka and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to use the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds reserved for Dalits in the upcoming budget to fulfil guarantees.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Narayanaswamy criticised the Congress government for failing to allocate SCP and TSP funds properly.

He alleged that earlier, under these schemes, land was provided to landless Dalits through various development corporations such as Ambedkar Corporation, Adi Jambhava Corporation, Bovi Corporation, and Valmiki Corporation. However, despite reserving Rs 39,000 crore, the government has failed to distribute even Rs 500 crore among these corporations, he claimed.

Narayanaswamy strongly objected to the practice of diverting funds allocated for Dalits to guarantee schemes, stating that it was a grave injustice.

“They claim that money meant for Dalits cannot be spent elsewhere, yet they are using it for guarantees. Public funds meant for guarantees should not come from the SCP and TSP allocations,” he stated.

He further criticised the Congress government for failing to create job opportunities for Dalit graduates, not providing loans or other support for self-employment, and not facilitating vehicle purchases for trained drivers.

“The Congress government has not provided a single car to Dalit drivers. Instead, they buy expensive cars for themselves,” he said.

Narayanaswamy highlighted that during the BJP government, Scheduled Castes and Tribes were provided 75 units of free electricity, but the Congress government has not increased this benefit.

He said, “Our people are daily wage labourers. The budget has allocated money for Dalits - who is it actually being given to?”

He accused the Congress government of failing to construct houses for Dalits, provide land, support vehicle purchases, or fund Ganga Kalyana irrigation schemes. He further alleged that the government is violating the law governing SCP and TSP funds.

Narayanaswamy called Congress' guarantees nothing more than an election gimmick.

“To come to power, the Congress government promised guarantees. In the last two years, a fixed amount was allocated for their implementation, including Rs 52,000 crore in the last budget,” he pointed out.

He mocked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar for previously claiming guarantees are free for everyone in speeches.

“Even the Chief Minister said, 'It’s free for me and my wife too', they created an illusion that guarantees were for everyone. But over time, their approach has changed, imposing restrictions and limiting benefits,” he said.

Narayanaswamy reiterated that BJP has no objection to guarantees, but using funds meant for Dalits, underprivileged communities, and oppressed sections, is a big betrayal.

“In 2013-14, budget allocations for Scheduled Castes and Tribes were proportionate to their population—40 per cent was reserved for them, and 60 per cent was for asset creation. What has Congress done? This time, the Chief Minister claimed Rs 39,000 crore was allocated for Dalits, but these funds should not be used elsewhere,” he said.

He accused the Congress government of misusing these allocations, betraying Dalits, and diverting SCP and TSP funds. “In the first year, they diverted Rs 11,144 crore, and in the second budget, Rs 14,282 crore,” he alleged.

He pointed out that while guarantee funds were not properly allocated, the misuse of funds meant for Dalits is another major injustice. “If Dalits and backward communities become aware, gain knowledge, and understand Ambedkar's philosophy, there will be no place for Congress. The current situation in the country reflects this,” he said.

Narayanaswamy accused the Congress party of betraying Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and continuing to exploit Dalit communities by keeping them economically dependent. “They pretend to help by announcing schemes but take away benefits elsewhere. This is their strategy,” he said.

Siddaramaiah will present the budget for 2025-26 financial year on March 7.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.