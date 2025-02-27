Country heading towards authoritarian regime, warns former Maldives President Solih

Male, Feb 27 (IANS) Former Maldives President Ibrahim Solih on Thursday warned against the gradual shift of the archipelagic nation towards an "authoritarian regime" while raising concerns about the growing political influence and interference in the judiciary.

"Today, we are seeing a constitutional case in the Supreme Court, the government initiated direct political influence, the independence of all institutions, intimidation of judges very uncivilized and ugly acts. I call on the state authorities to stop these practices and return to the rule of law," Solih posted on X while taking a dig at the state of affairs in Maldives under current President Mohamed Muizzu.

"The country is currently heading towards an authoritarian regime. The rights we have all gained through the hard work of many people and the separate system of three powers are being destroyed to consolidate powers in the hands of the President. The bitter consequences will be borne by the common people," he added.

Recently, the People's National Congress government led by Muizzu used its parliamentary majority to reduce the number of Supreme Court judges from seven to five - a move that has been viewed as an attempt to thwart the constitutional challenge to anti-defection laws, enabling parties to remove lawmakers at their own will.

The opposition parties and law experts in Maldives criticised the decision of the government, calling it an unconstitutional encroachment on judicial independence.

The judges were suspended by the Judicial Service Commission of Maldives shortly after Parliament passed the Judicature Amendment Bill, mandating to reduce the number of Supreme Court judges from seven to five, local media in Maldives reported.

The suspension came at a time when the Supreme Court was about to start a hearing on constitutional challenge to anti-defection laws that empowers parties to remove lawmakers at will. The hearing was later cancelled as the full bench had to be present to pass judgement.

Fayyaz Ismail, Chairman of the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party said, “What is operating in the Maldives right now is an unlawful state, and especially, the entire system of governance has been demolished". He later announced a series of protests and asked political parties, civil society organisations and democracy advocates to participate in the movement, reported Maldivian news outlet Maldives Independent.

