Himachal: Mandi’s Maha Shivratri begins amidst congregation of 200 deities

Mandi, Feb 27 (IANS) The week-long International Shivratri Mahotsav commenced on Thursday with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu inaugurating festivities in this Himachal Pradesh historical town, popularly known as ‘Chhoti Kashi’, amidst a congregation of over 200 hill gods and goddesses.

The fair showcases a blend of religious rituals, cultural performances, and traditional festivities, drawing visitors and devotees.

The Mandi's Maha Shivratri, a centuries-old festival, starts a day later it ends in the rest of the country. The celebrations date back to 1526 when the town was founded during the rule of Ajbar Sen.

He “invited” all local deities to mark the founding of the new town. Before joining the traditional ‘Shahi Jaleb’ Shobha Yatra amidst drizzling, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the historic Raj Madhav Rai temple, the principal deity of the region.

The grand procession, which started from the temple and concluded at Paddal Ground, saw thousands of devotees dressed in traditional attire, with their local deities and dancing along the route.

Over 200 deities from across the region graced the event, enhancing its spiritual grandeur.

As part of the age-old traditions, the Chief Minister also took part in the Pagri ceremony and performed puja at Raj Madhav Rai temple. After this, he inaugurated the exhibition at Paddal Ground, organised by various government departments, boards, and corporations.

Mandi, located on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway, is dotted with more than 80 temples built in typical hill architecture. The prominent temples are those of Bhutnath, Triloki Nath, Jagannath, Tarna Devi and Jalpa Devi. The rulers of Mandi were devotees of Lord Shiva.

Extending wishes for the Shivratri Mahotsav, the Chief Minister said after a long dry spell, the region has been receiving rainfall. He attributed this to Lord Shiva answering the prayers of farmers. He announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore for the completion of the Mandi Shiv Dham project and assured its completion within two years.

Additionally, he announced a five per cent increase in offerings (nazrana) to the deities. The Chief Minister said this year the government is set to take revolutionary decisions for the state’s development, particularly in education and healthcare.

He said Rs 1,800 crore would be invested in equipping medical colleges and other healthcare institutions with modern equipment to ensure quality healthcare services within the state.

Additionally, the government is establishing Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools, providing teachers and essential facilities for students in rural areas.

As another reform measure, a unified Directorate of School Education is being introduced. The government’s goal, he affirmed, is to reach the last person in need, and it is advancing rapidly in this direction.

