Delhi man stabbed to death, wife injured in attack; 3 arrested (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) A man was stabbed to death while his wife received injuries after a group of individuals attacked them inside their house in southeast Delhi, officials on Saturday, adding that three accused have been arrested and a juvenile detained in connection.

The deceased was identified as Arvind Mandal, a resident of Aali Vihar.

The victims' kin said that Arvind sustained around 10 to 15 stab wounds.

According to the police, the three arrested persons were identified as Raju Patra (26), Ravi (19), and Shambu (26).

The identity of the 17-year-old juvenile has not been made public, while a manhunt is currently underway to nab two more absconding accused.

On Friday, the Sarita Vihar police station received a PCR call at around 9:45 p.m. regarding a stabbing incident.

A police team rushed to the spot and learnt that the victim, Arvind, got into an altercation over parking with a man named Manoj Haldar on Friday evening while he was returning home with his son.

However, the issue was resolved, and Arvind, along with his son, proceeded home.

On Friday night at about 9.30 p.m., five-six individuals arrived on motorcycles at Arvind's residence and attacked him and his wife, Rekha, with sharp-edged weapons.

"During the incident, Arvind sustained serious injuries as the assailants stabbed him in the chest and hand, while his wife suffered an injury to her forehead. Arvind subsequently passed away during treatment at the hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

"Arvind had sought refuge in a neighbour's house. However, the culprits pursued him and inflicted 10 to 15 stab wounds. When his wife attempted to protect him, they also struck her in the head with a rod," victim's maternal uncle, Nepal Chand said.

Arvind was a driver by profession and was the sole breadwinner for his family.

