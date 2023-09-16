Asia Cup 2023: Axar ruled out with injury, Washington Sundar comes in for final against Sri Lanka

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) All-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of Sunday's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka due to an injury and has been replaced by Washington Sundar, who has already reached Colombo and joined the squad.

Axar Patel suffered a left quadriceps strain during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday. India slumped to a narrow, six-run defeat in their final Super 4 stage match.

"Axar Patel has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka due to a left quadriceps strain sustained during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday," BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah informed in a statement on Saturday.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has named Washington Sundar as a replacement. The all-rounder arrived in Colombo this evening and has joined the squad," the statement said.

India’s squad for the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar.

