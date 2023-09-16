Congress dedicated to raise concerns of common people: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi asserted on Saturday that the party is dedicated to raise the concerns of the common people, adding that it is striving to provide them with a government that upholds their rights and aspirations.

Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday for the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Received a warm welcome in Hyderabad, along with Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi, and other senior party leaders. The Congress is dedicated to raising the concerns of the common people, and striving to provide them with a government that upholds their rights and aspirations.”

The two-day CWC, the party’s highest decision making body, began here on Saturday. This is the first meeting of the newly-reconstituted CWC.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.