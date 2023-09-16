Davis Cup: Nagal leads India's fightback against Morocco after Sasikumar concedes due to cramps (Ld)

Lucknow, Sep 16 (IANS) Sumit Nagal defeated Adam Moundir 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets to lead India's fightback as they drew 1-1 parity against Morocco on Day 1 of the Davis Cup World Group II tie here on Saturday.

Sumit Nagal took on big-serving Adam Moundir in the second singles match after Sasikumar Mukund was forced to concede in the opener against Yassine Dlimi in the first singles at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar. Sasikumar retired from his match after a three-hour-long battle with severe cramps.

In the second singles on Saturday, fortunes changed hands a couple of times in the first set between the two players. Nagal broke Moundir in the fifth game to go up 3-2. The Moroccan was quick to bounce back right in the next game to tie the score 3-3. Nagal broke him again in the seventh game to take a 4-3 lead.

India's highest-ranked singles player held his serve in the eighth game to consolidate his lead to 5-3. Beginning with a double fault and some powerful forehands from Nagal saw Moundir commit some unforced errors as the Indian bagged the first set 6-3.

Moundir did not pose a big threat to the 26-year-old Indian who came up with some big serves and forehand strokes to claim the set and the match 6-3, 6-3.

Earlier in the first singles, Sasikumar Mukund conceded his singles match 7-6 (4), 5-7, 1-4 to Morocco's Yassine Dlimi. After both players had won a set each in trying conditions, Dlimi was leading 4-1 when cramps forced Mukund to retire.

Rain delayed the start of the matches which was to begin at 2 pm. Proceedings started with the opening ceremony which was attended by senior officials of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and Uttar Pradesh Tennis Association, India great Vijay Amritraj and other officials.

The Sunday action will see Rohan Bopanna play his last Davis Cup match. Bopanna will pair with Yuki Bhambri to play the Moroccan doubles pair of Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi. In the reverse singles on the final day, Nagal will play Dlimi and Mukund will face Moundir.

