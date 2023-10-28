Delhi court issues notice to IO on charges against gangster Deepak Boxer in MCOCA case

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) A Delhi court has issued notice to an investigation officer (IO) for clarification on charges against gangster Deepak Pahal alias Boxer in a case registered under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Boxer was arrested on April 15 following his deportation from Mexico.

A five-member team of Delhi Police's Special Cell had landed with the gangster at the IGI Airport after apprehending him in Mexico with the assistance of the FBI.

Special Judge Sachin Gupta of Patiala House Courts issued notice to IO for clarification on charges framed against Boxer.

The court had taken cognisance of Delhi Police’s Special Cell charge sheet against the accused on July 28.

On July 11, the court had refused to extend the investigation period beyond 90 days in the case against Boxer, who was declared a proclaimed offender on December 9, 2020.

As per police, Boxer, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, was wanted in 10 criminal cases including murder, attempted murder, and under the MCOCA, among others.

Apart from this, Boxer was also handling the Jitender Gogi gang after Gogi was killed by his rivals in the Rohini court.

He was also in touch with the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to police, the operation was launched after the Delhi Police's Special Cell received a tip-off about Boxer's location.

Subsequently, a deeply-placed source revealed that he had gotten a fake passport made in the name of Ravi Antil from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly before fleeing abroad from Kolkata airport.

The authorities traced him to the Mexican beach city of Cancun.

