Delhi court to hear Gehlot’s application against defamation case on Oct 14

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) A Delhi court has posted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s application against a defamation case filed against him by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for hearing on October 14.

The case pertains to alleged "misleading statements" made by Gehlot in connection with the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam in Rajasthan.

On the joint request of both the parties’ advocates, special MP-MLA court judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court posted the matter for arguments on October 14.

On September 14, a magisterial court had posted the next hearing of Shekhawat’s case against Gehlot for September 19.

Both Gehlot and Shekhawat had appeared before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal.

During arguments, the counsels for both Shekhawat and Gehlot had placed on record various judgements made by the apex court, as the court took on record the fresh 'Vakalatnama' filed on behalf of the complainant.

Earlier, the court had directed the police to investigate Shekhawat's complaint.

Jaspal had said that the investigation should be such that the three main questions -- whether complainant Shekhawat was addressed as “an accused” in the Sanjivani scam by the accused Gehlot, whether Gehlot stated that the allegations against Shekhawat stand proved in the Sanjivani scam, and whether Shekhawat or his family members have been arrayed as “accused" in the investigation of the scam -- are answered.

Shekhawat had filed the defamation case against Gehlot in March this year, stating that an investigation was initiated into the Sanjivani case but his name was not mentioned anywhere, and demanded the prosecution of Gehlot for criminal defamation under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He also demanded appropriate financial compensation for the loss of his reputation.

Gehlot had said after a budget review meeting at the state secretariat on February 21 that the entire Shekhawat family, including his parents and wife, were involved in the Sanjeevani scam.

Gehloit had also welcomed the filing of the defamation case, saying: “At least the case will move forward on this pretext.”

