CM YS Jagan Inaugurates Rs 1300 Cr Projects in Tirupati

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Aakasa Veedhi - Srinivasa Sethu fly-over, the new hostel complex of the TTD -Sri Venkateswara Arts College and other facilities worth Rs. 1,300 crore besides distributing house site pattas to the TTD employees, here on Monday.

Inaugurating the 7-km Srinivasa Sethu built with a cost of Rs. 650 crore, the Chief Minister said that it was completed in the last four years after the TDP Government laid foundation stone and abandoned it and hoped it would be very helpful to the devotees.

Inaugurating the Rs.37.80 crore hostel college complex, it would provide more accommodation to the students, he said.

He also inaugurated Vakula mata Nilayam and Rachana complex built with Rs. 7 crore and Rs. 11.50 crore through donations respectively.

The Chief Minister formally handed over house site pattas worth Rs.313 crore to 3,518 TTD employees and said pattas would be given to the remaining employees in the next 45 days.

He said lands of 8,050 persons in Tirupati and 2500 persons in Chandragiri were removed from section 22A and the owners were given full ownership.He hoped he would be able to do more good to the people in future.

