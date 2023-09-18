Congress leaders go door-to-door in Telangana to explain six guarantees

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (IANS) Buoyed by the success of ‘Vijaya Bheri’ public meeting in Hyderabad, the Congress leaders on Monday went door-to-door in assembly constituencies across Telangana to distribute six-guarantees cards.

After the end of two-day meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) and last night’s public meeting, top Congress leaders from various states went to assembly constituencies assigned to them and spent the night there.

On Monday, these leaders along with the local party functionaries went door to door to explain to people the promises made by the Congress and the failures of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state.

Appealing to people to vote for Congress in the upcoming elections, the Congress leaders promised that if voted to power the party would implement all six guarantees.

CWC member and former union Sachin Pilot visited Nampally constituency in Hyderabad. He interacted with local people and explained the six guarantees.

"If people elect us we will implement all the guarantees," he told media persons

He claimed that Congress is strengthening at a fast pace in Telangana and is making a comeback.

Sachin pilot exuded confidence that Congress will form the government in Telangana with absolute majority..

"We have seen the public enthusiasm yesterday. Lakhs of people were present at the public meeting. The youth have realised that their future is with Congress," he said.

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said people in five states were waiting to bring Congress to power

Senior leader and former union minister Salamn Khursheed visited Hanamkonda constituency

Former Manipur Chief Minister and CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh participated in a door to door campaign in Shadnagar constituency.

He said the Congress will bring radical changes in people's way of life. He along with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Veerlapalli Shankar went door to door explaining the six guarantees. He handed over the guarantee cards to people.

Tamil Nadu state Congress in-charge Ruby Manoharan visited Peddapalli constituency to participate in the campaign. He was accompanied by former MLA of Peddapalli and TPCC vice-president, Chintakunta Vijayaraman Rao and other leaders.

AICC Secretary (organisation) Vamsichand Reddy took part in the campaign in Kalwakurthy constituency. After night halt in a tribal hamlet in the constituency, he went door-to-door to explain six guarantees to people.

Gujarat CLP leader Amit Chavda visited Patancheru constituency to participate in the campaign.

Uttarakhand CLP leader Yashpal Arya campaigned in Nagarkurnool constituency along with the local leaders.

In Pargi constituency, CWC member and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa distributed six guarantee cards.

AICC Social Media and Digital Platforms chairperson Supriya Shrinate led the campaign in Jangaon constituency.

CWC member Alka Lamba interacted with people in Ramagundam constituency and explained what the Congress will do in Telangana after coming to power.

Looking to replicate its Karnataka victory in Telangana, the Congress party on Sunday announced the six guarantees for different sections like women, farmers, homeless, youth and senior citizens.

The promises include financial assistance of Rs2,500 for every woman, free bus travel for women in TSRTC buses across Telangana, cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500, financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre for farmers including tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 per year for agriculture labourers will be provided an assistance of Rs 12,000 per year, a bonus of Rs 500 bonus per quintal for paddy crop above the Minimum Support Price (MSP), house sites and Rs 5 lakh for the homeless, 250 square yard plots for Telangana movement fighters, 200 units of free electricity, Vidya Bharosa Card worth Rs. 5 lakh each for students, Telangana international schools in all mandals, Rs 4,000 monthly pension and Rs 10 lakh health insurance.

