Delhi court acquits daughters of former IAS officer in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) A Delhi court acquitted the daughters of former IAS officer and UP Chief Secretary Akhand Pratap Singh, in a case involving amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income, amounting to Rs 2.40 crore.

Special Judge Namrita Aggarwal acquitted Juhie Singh and Java Singh, who have been accused of abetting the offense committed by their father.

The judge noted that the case against the bureaucrat could not be proven since he passed away during the trial while the evidence of witnesses was still being presented and since he was acquitted posthumously, the charge of abetment against the daughters for aiding him would definitely fail because the prosecution could not establish that the funds acquired by the public servant were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The judge said that any allegation against a non-public servant for abetting the main offense would also fail, as proving disproportionate assets against the prime accused was not established. Therefore, there couldn't be any question of abetment in acquiring disproportionate assets or acquiescence in retaining the wealth.

The prosecution alleged that Singh had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income in the form of both immovable and movable properties, which included his family members, including his daughters.

It was claimed that Singh had earned a significant amount of money illegally during his service and had laundered it by purchasing assets in the names of his married daughters and family members. The prosecution further alleged that Singh led an extravagant lifestyle, owning a fleet of cars, and spent substantial sums on the education and marriage of his daughters. However, the court's decision indicates that the case couldn't establish these claims due to the demise of the accused.

