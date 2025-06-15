Delhi CM Rekha Gupta opens front against Kejriwal in Punjab

Ludhiana, June 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched a broadside against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for not fulfilling their party’s promise to give Rs 1,000 per month to Punjab women.

Addressing a press conference at BJP office, CM Gupta also lashed out at the Punjab government’s failed promise to fight the drugs menace as ‘chitta’ (drug made from heroin) is being freely sold outside school and in every lane in the state.

“A state that deserves a Bullet Train has been reduced to Chitta Express,” said the Delhi Chief Minister.

CM Gupta’s aggression against the AAP in Punjab appeared an attempt to open a new front against Kejriwal and Delhi’s opposition party at a time when its leaders are trying to mount pressure on her government over ‘unfulfilled’ poll promises and civic issues.

Taking aim at AAP National Convenor, CM Gupta said: “My questions are for Kejriwal and not Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan, as the latter is just a front and the real shots in the border state are being called by the AAP National Convenor.”

"Those who made big promises in Delhi and ran away to Punjab are now beating the drum of false assurances once again. I want to ask them — what happened to your promises?" Dear Arvind Kejriwal ji, please fulfil the commitments you made... One of the major promises was to give Rs 1,000 per month to the women of Punjab. It’s been three-and-a-half years now.”

CM Gupta said in Delhi where her government has just completed 100 days, AAP leaders have been holding protests over BJP’s promise of paying Rs 2,500 to women. “But the AAP refuses to come clean on its three-and-a-half-year-old assurance to give Rs 1,000 to each Punjab women,” she said.

“Not even a rupee has been paid to Punjab women in three-and-a-half year. Even the promise of paying MSP to farmers has not been fulfilled and the fight against drugs and spurious liquor has also faded away,” she said, enlisting alleged failures of the Mann government in Punjab.

Training her guns on Kejriwal and the AAP over promoting VIP culture, CM Gupta said: “During the anti-corruption movement, Kejriwal had announced that they would not promote VIP culture but now Punjab taxpayers’ money is being wasted to run cavalcades for AAP leaders and former Delhi ministers who are camping here.”

She also questioned Kejriwal’s absence from Delhi after his party lost the Assembly elections and said: “You have forgotten the people of Delhi and are indulging in politics of corruption in Punjab. Isn’t your presence in Punjab influenced by the desire to enjoy the fruits of power in the agrarian state?”

Accusing the AAP government in Punjab of pursuing anti-farmer policies, CM Gupta said the ruling party leaders have joined hands with the builders’ lobby and started usurping farmlands of poor peasants.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.