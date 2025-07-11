Delhi CM distributes Rs 5 lakh each to 24 fire-hit Dilli Haat artisans

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday distributed cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the 24 artisans whose stalls were damaged in a fire that broke out at Dilli Haat in April.

On the evening of April 30, 2025, a devastating fire broke out at Dilli Haat, INA, completely destroying 24 artisan stalls. Following this incident, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for each affected artisan.

Fulfilling this commitment, the Chief Minister on Friday distributed cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the affected artisans at the Delhi Secretariat.

A total amount of Rs 1.20 crore was distributed to 24 artisans who were engaged in displaying handicrafts, jewellery, carpets, woodwork, textiles, and other traditional crafts.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Gupta said, “The newly elected government, blessed by the people of Delhi, stands firmly with the victims. Cheques of Rs 5 lakh each have been distributed to all affected artisans, and six months’ rent for their shops has been waived off.”

She assured that the process of justice will no longer face delays and that every rightful claim will be fulfilled on time.

She said the 24 artisans whose stalls were destroyed in the fire have been allotted free stalls at Dilli Haat INA for a period of six months, from July 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, who was present during the cheque distribution ceremony, said that the government is committed to protecting the interests of artisans and extending all necessary support to them.

He said the Delhi Government stands with them, and through this ex-gratia relief, aims to help them regain their footing.

“Our arts and crafts are the soul of our cultural heritage. Preserving them and supporting their custodians is our collective responsibility,” he added.

