Delhi BJP Chief lauds CM Rekha Gupta's 100-day performance

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, on Friday, lauded the performance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government in its first 100 days in office and giving citizens a 'sensitive' administration.

"The biggest achievement of her government is that today the people of Delhi feel the presence of a sensitive government, whereas for the past 11 years, governance was seen only in the form of publicity," said Sachdeva.

Sharing a poster on CM Gupta's 'performance sans excuses', the State BJP President said, "The AAP leaders have no moral ground to question the BJP government, and they need to answer five key questions before indulging in a debate with us."

Sachdeva posed five questions to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, saying that those who are questioning the BJP government after just 100 days should answer why the AAP government failed to implement for one year women's pension scheme announced while presenting the 2024-25 Budget in Delhi.

"Similarly, the AAP promised a women's pension scheme in its 2022 Punjab election manifesto -- why hasn't the scheme been launched even after three years?" the Delhi BJP Chief asked.

He also asked why the AAP government endanger the future of thousands of youths by hiring them as bus marshals and in contract jobs without administrative approval and later dismissed them during investigations.

In another question, he asked, "If the BJP government could begin work on long-term regulation of private schools by drafting the Delhi Education Act within just two months, why couldn't the AAP government do this in 11 years?"

He said that had they taken concrete action, issues like arbitrary school fees wouldn't exist today.

Sachdeva said under the AAP rule, thousands of housing units built in Narela and Bawana for poor families had become ruins.

"Why were they not allotted? Was this only done to maintain a votebank in unauthorised colonies?" he asked.

He also hit out at AAP leaders for spreading lies about withdrawal of public welfare schemes under the BJP government.

"Which public welfare scheme has the BJP government stopped? People are still benefiting from subsidies on electricity and water, as well as free bus travel for women. AAP should state clearly which scheme has been discontinued," he said.

