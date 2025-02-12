Delbar Arya & Armaan Bedil's Valentine’s anthem 'Butterflies' will steal your heart

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Armaan Bedil and Delbar Arya have come up with a perfect track for this Valentine's Day with "Butterflies". The heartfelt song has been filmed in the stunning settings of Chandigarh and Mohali.

"Butterflies" shows the boy expressing his feelings, using roses as a symbol of his affection, in hopes of winning the girl's heart and convincing her to embrace his love.

Speaking about "Butterflies", Delbar Arya shared, “Butterflies is a celebration of love in its purest form—those unspoken emotions, the thrill of new romance, and the beauty of heartfelt confessions. This song isn’t just about music; it’s about reliving those magical moments that make love so special. From the picturesque visuals to Armaan’s mesmerizing vocals, everything about this project felt surreal. I’m excited for audiences to immerse themselves in this love story and feel every emotion we poured into it. As Valentine’s Day approaches, I hope Butterflies becomes the anthem of love for everyone who has ever felt its magic."

Dropping a poster of "Butterflies" on his official Instagram handle, Armaan Bedil captioned the post, "‘Butterflies’ Releasing Kall nu...Thonu sab nu pasand aauga...Hope tusi pyaar deoge (‘Butterflies’ is releasing tomorrow... You all will like it...Hope you all shower it with love)".

The poster features Armaan Bedil posing amidst several bouquets of flowers as he holds flowers in his hands as well.

The song features the beautiful voice of Armaan Bedil, who has also started in the music video, alongside Delbar Arya. The lyrics for the track have been provided by Bachan Bedil, whereas the music has been composed by Gaurav Dev in collaboration with Kartik Dev. Gurinder Bawa is responsible for the video of the song.

The romantic number has been presented by K Million Music, along with Bachan Bedil & Gurnav Production House.

"Butterflies" will be dropping on February 13th, 2025.

