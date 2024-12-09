Defence Minister Singh to commission Navy's new frigate 'INS Tushil' in Russia today

Moscow, Dec 9 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will commission the Navy's latest, multi-role, stealth-guided missile frigate, 'INS Tushil' at Russia's Kaliningrad on Monday.

Rajnath Singh, along with Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, and other top Defence and civilian officials from India and Russia, will commission the warship, an upgraded Krivak III Class frigate under Project 1135.6., at the Yantra Shipyard in Kaliningrad.

As per a Defence Ministry statement, the Defence Minister is paying an official visit to Russia from December 8-10, during which he and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov will co-chair the 21st meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) in Moscow on December 10.

The two leaders will review the entire range of multi-faceted relations between the two countries in the field of Defence, including military-to-military and industrial cooperation. They will also exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest.

In addition, the Indian Minister will pay tributes at ‘The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow to honour the Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community.

Six warships in the Krivak class are already in service, comprising 3 Talwar Class ships built at Baltiysky shipyard in St. Petersburg, and three of Teg Class constructed at the Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad.

'INS Tushil' will be the seventh in the series and the first of the two upgraded additional follow-on ships for which the Indian government and the Navy had signed a contract with JSC Rosoboronexport, in October 2016.

The vessel's construction was closely monitored by experts of India's Warship Overseeing Team stationed in Kaliningrad.

The 125-metre long ship weighing 3,900 tonnes, packs a lethal punch, making it an impressive blend of Russian and Indian cutting-edge technologies besides the best practices in warship construction, officials said.

From January 2024, post-construction and readiness, the ship underwent a series of extensive trials including factory sea trials, state committee trials, and finally, delivery acceptance trials by an Indian specialised team.

During trials, the ship clocked an impressive speed of more than 30 knots (55 kmph), and now it will reach India in a near-combat-ready condition, ready to deliver its effects instantly whenever needed.

As per a Navy official, the name 'Tushil' means a 'protector shield' and its crest represents the 'Abhedya Kavacham' (Impenetrable Shield).

Along with its motto, 'Nirbhay, Abhedya aur Balsheel' (Fearless, Indomitable, Resolute), the ship stands as a symbol of the Indian Navy’s undying commitment to safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers.

With the collaboration of Indian naval specialists and Severnoye Design Bureau, the indigenous content of the ship has been enhanced to an impressive 26 per cent and the number of 'Made-in-India' systems has more than doubled to 33.

The major Indian original equipment manufacturers involved were BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Keltron, Nova Integrated Systems from Tata, Elcome Marine, Johnson Controls India and many others.

Upon commissioning, INS Tushil will join the 'Sword Arm' of the Indian Navy, the Western Fleet, under the Western Naval Command.

