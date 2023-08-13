Defective highrise elevators leading to deaths spark demand for law

Noida, Aug 13 (IANS) People buy their dream homes after spending lakhs or crores of money and believe that they could now breathe easy. But the residents of high-rise societies are facing a growing concern, particularly regarding elevators.

Inhabitants of these high-rise societies now fear using elevators due to the ongoing streak of mishaps.

The recent incident, involving the tragic demise of a 72-year-old elderly woman in a lift mishap on August 3 in the Paras Tierea society in Noida's Sector 137, has escalated concerns among residents, igniting a fervent demand for the implementation of the 'Lift Act'.

The issue has been raised by MLAs of Noida and Jewar in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Responding to this, Energy Minister AK Sharma assured that the Lift Act will soon be passed, and strict measures against those found responsible for such accidents will be made in laws.

After the unfortunate demise of the elderly woman on August 3, a case has been registered against eight individuals, including representatives from the society's maintenance department and the Apartment Owners' Association.

Increasing incidents over the past month

On June 27, nine individuals were trapped in an elevator in Gaur Home Society, Ghaziabad, creating panic among residents. The residents claim that despite paying hefty maintenance fees, they continue to face incidents of lift malfunctions.

They have demanded for the implementation of the Lift Act to ensure safer lift operations. The homebuyers had also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his Noida visit, and demanded for the implementation of the Lift Act.

On July 10, four women and two children were stuck in an elevator in Mahagun Mantra society, Greater Noida West, for nearly 20 minutes.

On July 28, 29-year-old man Ramkishan, who was working with a company in Sector 63, Noida, stuck in company building's elevator after it crashed to the ground. He was immediately taken to a hospital but died during the treatment.

On August 3, a 70-year-old woman, Sushila Devi, residing in Noida's Paras Tierea society in sector 137, lost her life after being trapped in the lift for 45 minutes. She experienced a terrifying free fall.

Along with Greater Noida West, cases of people getting stuck in lifts are also coming to the fore from the highrise society of Ghaziabad.

On August 11, two children and two elderly people were stuck for about 25 minutes in the D Tower of Charms Castle society of Raj Nagar Extension due to a sudden lift failure. The door of the lift was broken and all of them rescued by putting a wooden ladder.

Meanwhile, the MLAs of Gautam Budh Nagar have raised the issue of Lift Act in the assembly to ensure safer lift operations.

With the rising number of incidents and the growing fear among residents, the prospect of enacting the Lift Act seems more likely.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh raised this issue in the assembly. In this regard, State Energy Minister AK Sharma in his statement expressed the hope that the Lift Act will be implemented soon.

Pankaj Singh raised the issue with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for the first time on January 21, 2023, in a cabinet meeting.

A letter was also given on his behalf on January 22, and a demand was made to implement the Lift Act while informing the assembly.

He had demanded a statement on the matter of public importance to implement the Lift Act under Rule 51 in the Assembly.

Regarding this matter, Uttar Pradesh's Energy Minister AK Sharma said that under the provisions of the Central Electricity Authority Regulation 2010, investigations are done from time to time by the Electricity Department. Similarly, reports have been issued after inspection of the Directorate of Electrical Safety in various cases of lift.

He said that most new buildings and apartment complexes have lifts.

The Energy Minister has also assured that prompt action will be taken to implement the Lift Act.

Challenges despite paying high maintenance fees

Despite paying high maintenance fees, residents of high-rise societies continue to face lift accidents. The residents question why, despite paying significant fees, their safety isn't adequately ensured. The repeated occurrences of lift mishaps have raised concerns about who will be held accountable for their safety.

In this regard, town planning expert Abhinav Singh Chauhan emphasised the need for comprehensive regulations to ensure the safety of the people using passengers.

He said that often the maintenance department does not take care of the time limit while maintaining the lift and due to excessive use of substandard material, accidents of this type happen.

