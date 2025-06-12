Deeply shocked, says Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu on Ahmedabad plane crash

Amaravati, June 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the devastating air crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"Deeply shocked and pained by the devastating flight crash in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, crew members, their families, and the residents affected," CM Naidu posted on ‘X’.

Air India’s London-bound Flight AI171 with 242 passengers (including crew members) aboard crashed near the Ahmedabad airport, shortly after take-off.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada attending the first anniversary events of the NDA government, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately upon receiving news of the crash.

Ram Mohan Naidu, a leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), cut short his engagements and left for Ahmedabad to personally oversee the situation on the ground.

According to a statement from his office, he is in constant contact with senior officials from the DGCA, the AAI, the NDRF, and the Gujarat State administration to ensure a swift, coordinated response and support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke to Ram Mohan Naidu and took stock of the Air India flight crash.

The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and has asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation.

Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has also expressed shock over the crash.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India’s London-bound Boeing Dreamliner shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The flight, carrying 242 people, went down near Meghani Nagar, just minutes after departure. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and am praying for all those affected by this devastating incident. I urge the authorities to ensure swift rescue, relief, and a thorough investigation into the cause," he said.

Both Central ministers from Telangana also expressed grief over the air crash. "Distraught by the tragic crash of Air India’s London-bound flight after takeoff from Ahmedabad. My prayers for the early recovery of those injured and all those affected by this devastating incident," posted Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy.

"Deeply shocked and heartbroken by the tragic Air India flight crash near Ahmedabad. In moments like these, words fall short, but our collective hope remains strong for the safety and survival of those on board. My heartfelt prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their families," wrote Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

