DCP, SI forced me to pay bribe for promotion, alleges Delhi Police Inspector

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) A Delhi Police Inspector has alleged that a Delhi Police DCP and a Sub Inspector (SI) forced him to pay a bribe of Rs five lakh, purportedly in exchange for favorable treatment regarding his promotion, arrears, and increments.

The Delhi Police Inspector, Ajay Gupta, who made these serious allegations against the DCP and a junior officer, is currently posted with the fifth battalion.

Before lodging the complaint by Gupta, the DCP ordered a Departmental Enquiry (DE) against him. However, Gupta claimed that the DE was initiated after he refused to pay the bribe.

In his complaint, filed with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Lokayukta, and several concerned officials, including Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, on August 8, Gupta alleged that he was coerced into paying a bribe of Rs five lakh by Krishna Meena (DCP of the 5th battalion DAP) and SI Rajiv Nair, both of whom are also posted with the 5th battalion. Gupta said that the SI had accepted Rs 20,000 as an advance.

Gupta claimed to possess electronic evidence, including recordings of conversations with the SI, to substantiate his allegations.

“My promotion was delayed due to my involvement in a false criminal case, from which I was acquitted on October 28, 2022. Since then, my promotions, arrears, increments, and other benefit-related matters have been pending in my 5th battalion DAP Delhi. In connection with these matters, I approached DANP/DCP Krishan Meena to request the prompt resolution of my pending issues, but to no avail,” read his complaint accessed by IANS.

Gupta also stated in his complaint that on April 26th, he approached DCP Meena again regarding his matters and the pending preliminary enquiry.

“Instead of providing instructions to the concerned departments, DCP Meena directed me to contact SI Rajiv. I pointed out that Rajiv was only an SI, and as a DCP, Meena should offer assistance. In response, Meena advised me not to worry and assured that Rajiv would address all my issues,” Gupta said.

Gupta said in the complaint that based on DCP Meena's behavior and attitude, he concluded that the DCP was seeking illegal gratification from him through SI Rajiv.

“The next day, SI Rajiv met me privately. Recognising their malicious intent and ulterior motives, I began recording our conversations. SI Rajiv insisted that I pay Rs one lakh for adjustments to my increments and the finalisation of the preliminary enquiry,” Gupta’s complaint stated.

Gupta conveyed his inability to pay such a substantial amount and requested a reduction, but SI Rajiv remained firm. Gupta ultimately paid Rs 20,000 and promised to settle the full amount after receiving his arrears.

“Even after receiving Rs 20,000 as a bribe, they continued to keep all my matters pending. On August 1, I was summoned for a hearing, but DCP Meena postponed it, issuing an ultimatum to arrange Rs 5 lakhs due to the substantial arrears or face consequences,” Gupta alleged in his complaint.

Gupta appealed to the Delhi Police Commissioner to assist him in filing a corruption case against DCP Meena and SI Rajiv.

IANS also accessed the DE order, which stated that one Rajender Singhal had lodged a complaint against Inspector Ajay when he was an SI. The complaint was lodged with the Vigilance Unit of the Delhi Police, alleging that Gupta sought to acquire his property in Shyam Pur, Rishikesh.

During the enquiry into the complaint, Gupta was called in the office of the EO with reference to his possession of property in Mussoorie. To this Gupta replied that in statement given in 2021 that he had wrongly mentioned about the purchase of a plot in Mussoorie.

“This plot is situated 7 kms away from Mussoorie in the village Kyarkulai was executed through a Will. He does not want to disclose the identity of the executants as the same may be misused by the opposite party and can cause further trouble to him and refused to give detail of the plot and did not submit the Will during the preliminary enquiry,” read the DE order passed by DCP Meena on August 3.

Despite repeated attempts, DCP Meena was not available for comments. SI Rajiv stated that he preferred not to comment on the matter.

