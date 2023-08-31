Dalits allege ostracisation in TN village

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Dalits in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district have alleged that upper caste Hindus are ostracising them by denying entry in temples in the area, besides being disallowed to purchase certain things for which they have to walk several kilometers.

The incident occurred in Karadikkal village of Madikkal panchayath in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

There are 23 SC families and 63 Irula tribal families living in the village along with several upper caste Hindu families. Nataraj, and Samundi ,two Dalit persons in the village complained to the police that traders led by upper cast Hindu’s were not entertaining the Dalit people in the village and that they were facing social ostracisation. They also alleged that the Dalits in the village were denied entry to the community hall as well as to four temples in the area even though the priests of the temple were accepting grains from them as offerings.

Police, however, said that there was an issue between Nataraj and a local businessman Kumaresan, who belongs to an upper caste Hindu community. Police said that there was a complaint that Nataraj allegedly occupied a portion of the government land in the village and when Kumarersan, the upper caste Hindu trader parked his car there, Nataraj objected to it and that led to a confrontation.

After this, Nataraj allegedly erected a photograph of Babasaheb Ambedkar on the plot which was objected by upper caste Hindus who submitted petition to the local Thahisldhar to remove the photograph from the government land.

Tahsildhar Mohan inspected the area and removed the board bearing the photograph of Ambedkar and erected a board stating that this was government land.

Kumaresan told IANS that he used to sell everything to everyone and that there was no ostracisation. However, he told that he did not sell cigaretes to children. Local Dalit people, however, said that Kumaresan and four other upper caste Hindu traders were not selling products to them and that they had to walk several kilometers to buy their necessary things.

Krishnagiri district collector was not available for comment, however, Anchetti Thahsildhar P. Mohan told media persons that he was not aware of Dalits being denied entry to the temples and look into the matter. He also said that he would look into whether there was a social boycott in the village.

Senior police officers including Denkainottai DSP, M. Murali said that they would study the matter and report to the higher authorities.

