Dalit girl gang raped, forced to eat beef in Bareilly

Bareilly, Sep 8 (IANS) A Dalit girl was allegedly gang raped by two men in a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said.

Police officials said that the victim alleged that she was also forcibly fed beef.

A police official said, "A girl living in Prem Nagar police circle had lent Rs 30,000 to her friend. On September 1, the girl was called by her friend to a hotel on the pretext of returning the money."

In the hotel room, the girl's friend Shiftat and her two acquittances forcibly fed her beef and gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives.

After she fell unconscious, the two youth identified as Nadeem and Shoaib raped her while Shifta made a video of the act. Later, they demanded Rs 50,000 from the girl and threatened to make the video viral.

The incident came to light after the victim's friend Shiftat sent the obscene video to her fiance who then informed the police.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police, Rahul Bhati, said that a case under relevant sections of IPC, including SC/ST Act, had been registered and all three accused had been arrested.

The accused youth are college students.

