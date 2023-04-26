Daler Mehndi to lend voice to 'Elaan Kar' from Arun Govil-starrer 'Six Nine Five'

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) The King of Bhangra, Daler Mehndi, who has ruled every 1990s kid's heart with chartbusters such as 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra', 'Tunak Tunak Tun' and continues to spell his charm even to this with tracks like 'Dangal Title Track' and 'Rang De Basanti', is set to record his new song for the upcoming film 'Six Nine Five (695)'.

The song is titled 'Elaan Kar' and is a prominent part of the film which stars actor Arun Govil, who essayed Lord Ram in the 'Ramayan' TV series. The song attempts to express the struggle of people with regards to Ram Janmabhoomi, Ram Mandir. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Ashish Pandit and the music has been composed by Ved Sharma.

Talking about the song, Daler Mehndi said, "I have been quite thrilled about this song since the day it came to me. The storyline of the film really touched my heart. Society needs to watch the history of our country and the struggle we have gone through. This track connects the dots for this film and I am glad to be part of it. I can't wait to see if the audience will love the song as much as we did while making it."

Apart from Arun Govil, actors like Ashok Samarth, Mukesh Tiwari, Govind Namdev, Akhilendra Mishra and Gajendra Chauhan will be part of the film. Recently, the film started its shoot in Ayodhya, in the presence of the film's producer, writer, and conceptualiser Shyam Chawla, director Yogesh Bhardwaj, co producer Rajneesh Berry along with Arun Govil.

The film is being made under the banner of Shadani Films Production and will have a nationwide theatrical release in 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.