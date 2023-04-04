CWC Qualifier Play-off: Spots in the next round still up for grabs

Windhoek (Namibia), April 3 (IANS) Eleven matches into the competition, the Qualifier Play-off remains wide open as five teams head into the business end of the tournament with their hopes still alive of reaching the Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India in October-November.

The United States, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, hosts Namibia and Jersey could each still secure a critical top-two spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Play-off with just a pair of match-days to come.

The top two teams in the final standings will progress to the next stage Qualifier to be held in Zimbabwe in June and July, with both spots still up for grabs with just four matches to play in the current tournament.

The Qualifier Play-off final standings will be decided by the number of points each team earns, with two points awarded for a win; and one point given to each team where there is a tie, no result or an abandoned match.

With much still to be decided across the remaining four ODIs, the USA, with six points in their kitty, put themselves in pole position with back-to-back victories over the UAE and PNG, but still, need to beat Jersey in their last ODI to be sure of holding onto a top-two position.

The current Qualifier Play-off leaders have already secured wins against fellow top-two hopefuls Namibia and the UAE, which could prove critical for the USA where teams finish level on points, the ICC informed in a story on its website.

The early loss to Canada is still a concern though with the potential for the North American neighbours to also finish level on points and edge ahead of the USA on the head-to-head result.

The USA do however currently have the best net run rate in the tournament, leaving them in a strong position to progress to the Qualifier whether the final standings are decided on points, head-to-head results or NRR.

UAE IN WITH GOOD CHANCES

The UAE are in much the same position as the USA, having secured a pair of wins after dropping their second match of the Qualifier Play-off, and like the leaders have only a clash with Jersey to come.

While the UAE are well-placed to progress to the Qualifier with victories over Canada and Namibia that might be important in head-to-head calculations, they could still rue their five-wicket loss to the USA as it gets tight at the top.

Locking in the two points will be the priority against Jersey but the UAE will also want to improve their net run rate to nudge in front of Canada and further ahead of Namibia in that potentially pivotal measurement.

CANADA TOO HAVE THEIR CHANCES

One of a pair of teams still to play two matches at the Qualifier Play-off, the tournament surprise packets Canada, with four points in their kitty, have their hopes of progressing to the next stage in their own hands.

A fast start including a rousing triumph over the USA propelled Canada into being genuine contenders for a spot in the Qualifier, and that victory over their rivals could be crucial in the head-to-head considerations.

Commanding wins over hosts Namibia and out-of-form PNG stand as Canada's clearest path to an unlikely place in the Zimbabwe tournament, especially if they can further boost their net run rate to finish ahead of the UAE in that calculation.

NAMIBIA STILL IN THE HUNT

The tournament hosts have underwhelmed while splitting their four matches into two wins and two losses, and now have their hopes of progressing to the Qualifier hanging by a thread. They have four points just like Canada.

Namibia's victories have come against the two teams below them, while they lost both of their matches against the current top-two in the USA and UAE to leave them precariously placed in the head-to-head match-ups.

A comprehensive triumph over Canada that earns two essential points and boosts Namibia's run rate will help their cause, but they will still need other results to go their way to at least finish level on points with the other Qualifier hopefuls.

THINGS DIFFICULT FOR JERSEY

Jersey, the ODI debutants, secured a historic breakthrough victory when defeating PNG by 11 runs in their last Qualifier Play-off match that also keeps their dreams of a shock top-two finish alive.

The youthful Jersey line-up needs to beat the current top two in the USA and UAE to have any chance of progressing, but if they pull it off will certainly be worthy of their spot in the next stage Qualifier.

Jersey will also have one eye on chasing down the UAE and Canada to snatch a CWC League 2 spot for the next cycle, while they are already assured of finishing above PNG in the Qualifier Play-off standings and the secondary event within the event.

Papua New Guinea have lost all their matches so far and virtually have no chance of qualifying for the next stage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.