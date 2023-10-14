Customs Dept seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 2.5cr from car bonnet in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 14 (IANS) The Customs Department has seized smuggled gold worth Rs 2.5 crore from the bonnet of a vehicle in South Kolkata and arrested four persons in connection.

The four arrested are all Kerala natives, who are currently residing in Kolkata.

They work for a corporate entity whose global headquarters is in West Asia and are involved in gold jewellery manufacturing.

On being informed by their sources,Customs Department officials started following a car in which the four arrested persons were travelling carrying the four smuggled gold bars hidden on the bonnet of the vehicle.

After the car reached the Gariahat crossing, the officials stopped the vehicle.

After thorough frisking of the vehicle, the gold bars were recovered from the bonnet of the vehicle.

The Department officials also seized the vehicle.

Investigations are on to ascertain if the arrested persons were smuggling the gold bars on their own or if there was any other invovelement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.