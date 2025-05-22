Custodial death in Jharkhand’s Deoghar sparks public outrage and protest

Deoghar, May 22 (IANS) The alleged custodial death of a man in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district triggered massive public anger on Thursday, as hundreds of residents poured onto the streets demanding justice and action against the police personnel involved.

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Meraj Ansari, was detained by the district’s cyber police on Wednesday morning in connection with a cybercrime case.

According to a police official, Ansari’s health reportedly deteriorated during custody, and he was admitted to a hospital late Wednesday night, where he later died.

However, local residents and family members allege that Ansari was subjected to police brutality, which led to his death. No senior police officer has issued an official statement on the matter so far.

The situation escalated on Thursday morning after the police returned to Palojori with Meraj’s body following a post-mortem.

His family members, accompanied by a large group of locals, staged a road blockade on the main road in the Palojori police station area.

Protesters raised slogans, accused the police of custodial torture, and demanded strict action against the officers responsible.

As the protest grew in intensity, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and lathi-charging demonstrators to disperse the crowd and clear the road. Additional police forces were deployed in and around the Palojori area to maintain order.

According to villagers from Dudhni, where Meraj lived, a joint team from the Cyber Police and Palojori police station had conducted a raid in the village and detained four persons, including Meraj Ansari. His family was informed only the next morning that he had fallen ill in custody and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Meraj's elder brother, Mehboob Ansari, alleged that police began assaulting Meraj immediately after detaining him. He also claimed that locals who tried to intervene or question the detention were also mistreated.

“Meraj has left behind a grieving wife and four children. His sudden death has left the family shattered. The police must be held accountable, and the family should be provided with compensation,” demanded a protester.

