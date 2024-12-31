Curbs on New Year celebrations, flyovers to remain shut in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 31 (IANS) Barring three, all flyovers in Greater Hyderabad will remain shut on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 as police have imposed curbs on vehicular traffic in view of New Year celebrations.

Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda have issued orders imposing restrictions to prevent accidents or any untoward incident during the celebrations.

Hyderabad Police said the main focus will be on the markets, near malls, and locations where people gather for celebrations, such as Tank Bund, NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) and shopping, commercial, restaurant and pub/bar areas of Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Khairathabad, Saifabad, etc.

The restrictions will be imposed on a need and situation basis from 11 p.m. onwards on Tank Bund and its surrounding roads/areas and remain in effect until the end of the New Year Celebrations. This will apply to all private and public transport vehicles.

Traffic will not be allowed on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) and Tank Bund from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Need-based traffic restrictions will be in place for the vehicular traffic around Hussain Sagar Lake.

All flyovers of the city except Begumpet and Tolichowki will be closed for traffic on a need basis on the intervening night of December 31-January 1. However, the PVNR Expressway Flyover will be operational only for commuters bound for the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), who have valid air Tickets.

Private buses, lorries, heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), and heavy passenger vehicles (HPVs) will not be permitted to enter the limits of Hyderabad City between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) will also be closed for light motor vehicles and passenger vehicles, except for vehicles bound towards RGIA, from 10 p.m. on December 31 to 5 a.m. on January 1. Passengers travelling towards RGIA will be allowed to produce air tickets

The management of star hotels, clubs, bars, and pubs and event organisers are also directed to provide special parking arrangements and security to regulate traffic and ensure smooth access. While liquor service must be limited to fixed hours at the pubs and bars, they are required to provide safe transportation to intoxicated patrons.

Traffic Police will be conducting extensive checks to curb traffic violations, including drunken driving, rash and dangerous driving, overspeeding, wrong-side driving, helmet-less and triple riding on two-wheelers, etc. Stringent legal action will be taken against violations/offences such as drunk driving, overspeeding, stunt biking, racing, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, and other dangerous driving behaviors, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand said.

Police have warned that it would deal firmly with revellers indulging in drunken driving and consumption of drugs. A special drive will be conducted from 8 p.m. on December 31 to 7 a.m. on January 1, 2025 to check drunken driving. Those caught driving under the influence of alcohol will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and undergo six months imprisonment.

Telangana State Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) will also conduct drug tests on suspects. TSNAB personnel will collect the urine samples from suspects and conduct tests, whose results will be known in five minutes.

Organisers of New Year parties, hotels, restaurants, farmhouses, resorts, pubs and bars have been warned of stringent action if they allow the use of drugs in their premises.

The Telangana Four-Wheeler Drivers Association (TGFWDA) and Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) have announced that they would offer free transportation for tipplers between 10 p.m. on December 31 and 1 a.m. on January 1, 2025.

They said since drunken driving poses a grave threat to public safety, they are offering the service to eliminate the risks associated with drunken driving after the New Year’s celebrations.

The two unions said they would make 500 four-wheeler cabs and 250 bikes available. Anyone who wants a ride can call 9177624678.

