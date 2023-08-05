Crucial Manipur Assembly session to begin on August 21

Imphal, Aug 5 (IANS) In wake of demands from various circles, including the opposition Congress, the Manipur government has decided to convene an Assembly session from August 21, officials said on Saturday.

An official said that the state cabinet has recommended to Governor Anusuiya Uikey for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur legislative Assembly on August 21.

Political circles said that it is obvious that the ongoing ethnic violence and related issues would be discussed in the session.

The Congress legislature party led by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on July 26 met the Governor and demanded to convene a special session of the Assembly under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution.

The Congress leaders, who are demanding imposition of President’s rule in Manipur, have been saying that the state Assembly is the most appropriate forum to discuss and debate the ongoing turmoil for which suggestions of measures to restore normalcy can be moved and discussed.

Ten tribal MLAs, including seven ruling BJP MLAs, along with many other tribal organisations, since May 12 have been demanding for a separate administrations (equivalent to separate state) for the tribals.

