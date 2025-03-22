Criminals attack police team in MP's Mauganj

Mauganj, March 22 (IANS) A group of criminals attacked a police team with sticks and pelted stones at them in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district on Saturday.

The incident occurred under the Hanumana police station, bordering Mirzapur (UP) when the police team had gone to arrest some people involved in supplying banned cough syrup Corex.

Acting on a tip-off that a big consignment of banned Corex syrup was being supplied in the Hanumana region of Mauganj, following which, a team led by Hanumana police station in-charge Anil Kokde rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching there, the police team found that a four-wheeler was loaded with over a dozen boxes of illegal syrup.

The consignment was coming from Banaras via Mirzapur to Rewa, the police said.

Meanwhile, a group of criminals involved in the smuggling of Corex syrup consignment attacked a police team and demanded their vehicle and an SUV.

Later, an additional police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control and further investigation into the matter was underway, police said.

The incident came two weeks after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramcharan Gautam died in a mob attack while trying to rescue local Sunny Dwivedi, who was kidnapped in Gadra village in Mauganj district.

On March 15, five other police personnel were injured due to stone pelting.

The issue was raised during the ongoing session of the state Assembly, following which, the state administration transferred Mauganj District Collector Ajay Shrivastava and SP Rasna Thakur.

Newly appointed Mauganj District Collector Sanjay Kumar Jain and SP Dilip Kumar Soni took charge of their respective offices on Friday.

