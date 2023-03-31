Vijayawada West: In a tragic accident an 8-month-old child died by drowning and burn injuries after falling into a bucket of hot water owing to the negligence of the mother on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Kothapet police station limits in the city.

As per reports Premkumar and Pranithi were a married couple living with their 8-month-old girl child. On the 27th of this month, Premkumar went to work and Pranithi took a bucket filled with water and placed an immersion rod heater to boil water for bathing. She placed it beside the bed where the toddler was playing and left the room. The baby meanwhile rolled off the bed and accidentally fell upside down into the bucket of boiling water. The mother upon hearing the screams of the baby hurriedly went to the room and immediately took her out of the bucket and rushed the baby to the government hospital. The baby’s face, hands, stomach, back, and legs were burnt severely, and she died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night. A case has been registered by the Kothapet police station.

