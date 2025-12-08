Romeo Lane Owner Saurabh Luthra on Goa Nightclub's Fire Tragedy: Deeply Shaken

Nearly 48 hours after a massive blaze devastated the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, killing 25 people and injuring six, the club’s owner, Saurabh Luthra, has issued his first public response, expressing deep sorrow over the incident even as Goa Police intensify efforts to trace him.

The victims include 20 staff members and five tourists, making it one of the deadliest fire accidents in the state in recent years.

In an emotional message shared on Instagram, Luthra said the nightclub’s management was “profoundly shaken by the tragic loss of lives” and stands in “unwavering solidarity” with the families of both the deceased and the injured. Calling it a period of “irreparable sorrow,” he assured that the management would extend every possible form of assistance to those impacted.

Police Issue Lookout Notice as Owners Allegedly Leave Goa

The statement comes shortly after Goa Police issued a lookout circular against Saurabh Luthra and his brother Gaurav Luthra, who jointly own the establishment. Investigators say the duo left Goa soon after the tragedy and may attempt to flee the country.

All airports and major police units across India have been alerted as a preventive measure, officials told media. Police sources said the notice was necessary given the “strong suspicion” that the owners could try to leave India.

How the Fire Unfolded

According to the club’s social media promotions, the venue was hosting a “Bollywood Banger Night” on Saturday. Viral videos show performers entertaining the crowd to the iconic “Mehbooba Mehbooba” track moments before the fire erupted on the ceiling. Witnesses say indoor fireworks used during the event may have contributed to the sudden blaze.

The club, built along the Arpora River backwaters, has a narrow approach road and confined entry-exit points. These structural limitations severely hampered firefighting efforts as engines could only reach up to 400 metres from the site.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, after an initial inspection, said the fire is believed to have started on the upper floor. “Some people escaped initially, but others were trapped as the fire intensified. Many victims in the underground area died of suffocation due to lack of ventilation,” he said.

Relief Announced for Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Families of each deceased victim will receive ₹2 lakh, while injured individuals will be given ₹50,000.

Investigations into the cause of the fire, structural violations, and event safety lapses are currently underway.