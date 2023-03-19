Mangaluru: We have seen how smugglers try and get innovative in a bid to bring in gold into the country. Suitcases and shoes are passe and then it went on to hiding gold in body cavities like the rectum or ingesting capsules of gold paste that could be recovered by passing stools which was quite an effort.

Recently a male passenger was caught smuggling gold by concealing it in the diaper of his 21-month-old daughter at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) as per a customs release here said on Saturday.

The Customs Officers at MIA seized 1606.000 grams of 24 Carat purity gold valued at Rs.90,67,750/- during the period from 01.03.2023 to 15.03.2023 from 03 passengers including one girl baby who arrived from Dubai. The gold was concealed in paste form in different modes. pic.twitter.com/qZkAHDp19D — Customs-Mangaluru (@Cusmglr) March 17, 2023

The man had apparently kept the gold which was in the form of a paste in pouches and placed these inside the baby's diaper. But what he missed was that the officials were able to detect it during checking and the customs point. He was arrested and an investigation is on.



As per reports, the customs officials at the MIA have seized 1,606 gm of gold worth Rs 90.67 lakh from March 1 to 15 this year, the release said.

The Customs Officers at MIA have seized 1913.000 grams of 24 Carat purity gold valued at Rs.1,08,28,240/- during the period from 16.02.2023 to 28.02.2023 from one female and six male passengers arrived from Dubai & Abu Dhabi attempted to smuggle using different Modus operandi. pic.twitter.com/AtqUUueGam — Customs-Mangaluru (@Cusmglr) March 16, 2023

Also Read: Two killed as lift plummets at Vijayawada thermal station