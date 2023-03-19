Mangalore: Man Gets Caught Smuggling Gold In Daughter's Diaper        

Mar 19, 2023, 15:50 IST
- Sakshi Post

Mangaluru: We have seen how smugglers try and get innovative in a bid to bring in gold into the country. Suitcases and shoes are passe and then it went on to hiding gold in body cavities like the rectum or ingesting capsules of gold paste that could be recovered by passing stools which was quite an effort.

Recently a male passenger was caught smuggling gold by concealing it in the diaper of his 21-month-old daughter at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) as per a customs release here said on Saturday. 

The man had apparently kept the gold which was in the form of a paste in pouches and placed these inside the baby's diaper. But what he missed was that the officials were able to detect it during checking and the customs point. He was arrested and an investigation is on.
         
As per reports, the customs officials at the MIA have seized 1,606 gm of gold worth Rs 90.67 lakh from March 1 to 15 this year, the release said. 

