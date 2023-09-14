AP Ex DGP's Son Creates Ruckus At Pub

Andhra Pradesh EX DGP's son Gautam Sawang has been involved in a fight at a pub in Hyderabad. His name is David. According to some media reports, two gangs are said to have fought over a female guest in a pub.

David bashed a youngster in a fit of rage. He then warned the victim asking him not to go to any police station.

The injured person's photos have been widely circulated on social media. The Hyderabad police have filed the case. They are investigating it.