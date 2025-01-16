Crime rate in Tripura 3rd-lowest in India, says CM Saha

Agartala, Jan 16 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the state has the third-lowest crime rate in the country.

Addressing the function on the occasion of Tripura Police Week, the Chief Minister quoting the data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said out of the 28 states, in regards to physical attacks and crime against women, Tripura ranked 8th lowest.

“In 2024, the lowest ever crimes occurred in Tripura during the last ten years. Tripura police successfully and peacefully conducted last year’s Lok Sabha and three-tier Panchayat elections,” said Saha, who holds the home portfolio.

He said that compared to 2023, in 2024 overall crime rate declined by 19.3 per cent in Tripura while property-related crime declined by 45 per cent, physical crime by 38 per cent, riot by 75 per cent, attack and assault by 37.2 per cent and crime against women declined by 55 per cent.

The Chief Minister said that with the surrender of 1173 militants belonging to the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), the state became an insurgency-free state. He said that during the past three years, 1,666 cases were registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 and 3079 drug peddlers were arrested for their involvement in illegal activities.

In the last three years, various drugs valued at Rs 1586 crores have been seized by the security personnel and in the last year (2024) alone drugs valued at Rs 867 crore were confiscated which is 106 per cent higher than in 2023, the Chief Minister said.

Saha said that to make Tripura, drugs drug-free state, Tripura police and other security forces have been taking action regularly against the illegal drug peddling and destroyed 1.64 crore ganja plantations in 2024.

He said that as the state police is very proactive against cybercrime, due to Tripura police efforts, Rs 17.61 lakh have been returned to the victims.

The Chief Minister said that compared to 2023, in 2024 the number of cases registered against illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh increased to 18 per cent and the arrest of foreign nationals including Bangladesh and Myanmar increased by 36.6 per cent.

“With pride, Tripura Police has been serving the state for over 150 years, upholding law and order,” he stated.

On the occasion of Tripura Police Week, for good performance and achievements various police personnel and police stations were given awards by the Chief Minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.