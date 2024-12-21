Crime graph declined in Bihar, says Home Department

Patna, Dec 21 (IANS) The Bihar Police which comes under the Home Department on Friday claimed a decline in crime rates across the state for 2024.

Principal Secretary of the Home Department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary shared key statistics, revealing significant reductions in major crimes: dacoity decreased by 15.36 per cent, theft by 5.93 per cent, and riots by 15.82 per cent.

Chaudhary claimed Bihar Police seized 92 regular weapons, 4861 illegal weapons, 165 crude bombs, 22622 live cartridges and 604 detonators. Bihar Police also busted 83 mini gun factories till November 30 this year.

Chaudhary also highlighted that Bihar Police had arrested a total of 300,526 accused in connection with various offences. He credited the police and the Special Task Force (STF) for their efforts in curbing criminal activities, particularly in addressing the issue of Naxalism.

“Naxal activities in Bihar, which previously impacted 10 districts, have now been contained to eight districts like Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Rohtas, Kaimur, Jamui, Munger, and Lakhisarai. These activities are now largely confined to forested areas in Bihar and neighbouring Jharkhand,” Chaudhary said.

From January to November 30 this year, Bihar Police arrested 120 Naxal operatives and seized 24 weapons, 246 live cartridges, 134 kg explosives, 554 detonators, and 146 mines/cane bombs.

The STF had carried out five encounters with criminals and four of them had bounties on their heads. STF has also arrested 53 Naxal operatives as well. It has also arrested 787 notorious criminals in 2024.

In 2024, the Bihar Police made significant strides in enhancing cybercrime prevention and enforcement.

A total of 44 cyber police stations are operational in Bihar and all supervised by officers of DSP rank, to address the rising challenges of cybercrime.

According to Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, the cyber cell registered 5,187 cases across various police stations until October 31, resulting in the arrest of 571 accused.

The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) manages a call centre for the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (1930), which has received the highest number of calls compared to other states. The EOU ranked 5th nationwide in freezing funds associated with reported cyber fraud cases.

It has blocked 13,403 mobile numbers and 3,804 IMEI numbers after reports of stolen phones.

The EOU registered 419 cases for provocative, objectionable, and misleading posts on social media, successfully resolving 319 cases.

The EOU registered 26 FIRs under the Disproportionate Assets Act and it recommended the attachment of assets worth Rs 339.3952 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to the Enforcement Directorate.

Bihar Police have also seized a total of 13024 kg ganja, 303.045 kg charas, 19.528 kg heroin/smack/brown sugar, 10.257 kg opium, 500.67 kg Doda, 63071 injections, 108398 bottles of codeine-based syrup and 50321 pieces tablets.

A total of 1534 persons were booked under the NDPS act and 932 cases were registered against them. 1333 accused have been arrested in this connection so far.

