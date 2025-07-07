Cricketer Yash Dayal booked for alleged exploitation of Ghaziabad woman

Ghaziabad, July 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a case against cricketer Yash Dalal following serious allegations of deception, physical abuse, and mental harassment made by a Ghaziabad-based woman.

The FIR, filed late Sunday night at Indirapuram police station (Ghaziabad), comes after weeks of public attention on the complaint, which was also submitted through the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s grievance portal.

According to the FIR lodged under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the woman alleged that Dayal, with whom she claimed to be in a “five-year relationship,” exploited her “emotionally, mentally, and physically under the false promise of marriage.”

The complainant, in her FIR, claimed that she was “in a relationship with cricketer Yash Dayal for the past five years.” She stated that Dayal “repeatedly made false promises of marriage” and “established physical relations under that pretext.” She further said that Dayal introduced her to his family, who welcomed her as a “daughter-in-law, thereby deepening her trust.”

The complainant claimed that when she confronted Dayal about his alleged deceit and relationships with other women, she was subjected to physical violence and manipulation. Feeling isolated and devastated, she reportedly called the women’s helpline 181 but alleged that her complaint did not progress at the police station level, prompting her to escalate the matter to the Chief Minister’s office.

She has photographs, calls, etc, as supporting evidence. Her appeal calls for swift legal action and underscores the plight of women who, she says, fall victim to similar patterns of manipulation disguised as romantic relationships.

In response to her complaint, police initiated an inquiry and, citing corroborative evidence and the woman’s testimony formally registered the case. However, Yash Dayal has not yet been arrested.

Investigators have confirmed that legal proceedings are underway, and Dayal’s arrest will depend on further corroboration and procedural developments. This case has sparked widespread debate about relationship abuse, accountability for public figures, and the responsiveness of legal systems to emotional and psychological trauma.

The complainant has emphasised that her pursuit of justice is not driven by hatred but by the need to reclaim her dignity and empower other women facing similar circumstances.

