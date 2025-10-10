Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 7th Test Ton: Inside His Net Worth, Family, and the Story Behind His Rise

On the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi, Yashasvi Jaiswal created history once again. The young Indian opener scored his seventh Test hundred at just 23 years of age, becoming the only batsman to reach that milestone before turning 24. Only three cricket legends have achieved more centuries at that age: Don Bradman with 12, Sachin Tendulkar with 11, and Garfield Sobers with 9.

This remarkable achievement strengthens Jaiswal’s position as one of the most promising young stars in world cricket. Known for his calm temperament and elegant shot-making, the left-hander demonstrated remarkable control and maturity during his innings in Delhi. His ability to adapt to conditions and build long partnerships has made him one of India’s most reliable openers in recent years.

Humble Beginnings and Relentless Determination

Born on December 28, 2001, in Suriyawan, Uttar Pradesh, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s story is one of grit and perseverance. His father, Bhupendra Jaiswal, ran a small hardware shop while his mother, Kanchan, managed the home. At the age of ten, Yashasvi moved to Mumbai to chase his cricketing dreams. Without a stable place to stay, he lived in a tent near Azad Maidan and sold pani puri to support himself.

His life changed when coach Jwala Singh spotted his talent and decided to mentor him. Singh not only refined Jaiswal’s cricketing technique but also gave him the stability and guidance he needed. What followed was a journey of dedication, long hours of practice, and an unyielding belief that success would come through hard work.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Net Worth, Family, and Personal Life

As of 2025, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs.16 crore. His earnings come from BCCI match fees, IPL contracts, and several brand endorsements. He owns a spacious apartment in Thane, Mumbai, symbolizing just how far he has come from his modest beginnings.

Jaiswal belongs to a large family with five siblings. His elder brother, Tejasvi, is also involved in cricket at the domestic level. Despite his growing fame, Jaiswal remains humble and family-oriented. He has not shared any details about his romantic life and prefers to keep his personal affairs private while focusing entirely on his cricketing journey.

With seven Test centuries before the age of 24, Yashasvi Jaiswal has joined an elite group of young batting prodigies. His combination of talent, discipline, and humility sets him apart. As India looks to the future, Jaiswal stands as a symbol of what relentless determination and belief can achieve, proving that even the most challenging beginnings can lead to historic milestones.