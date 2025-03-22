Who are the StarSports Commentators for IPL 2025?

The IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is all set to enthrall cricketing fans across the country. The contest will have cricket action mixed with Bollywood-style entertainment as top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, and Shreya Ghoshal will entertain fans in the stadium with their mesmerizing performances.

With just hours to go for the toss to start and the match to begin, let's take a look at the list of commentators who will engage fans with their insightful analysis on the matches. As Star Sports is the broadcaster who will televise the event live in its entirety, they have planned a huge array of star-studded analysts and ex-legends for the tournament. Let us take a look.

IPL 2025: List of commentators employed by Star Sports

One of the surprise entries in the National Feed list of Star Sports commentators is Kane Williamson. A player who is everyone's favorite, Kane Williamson, will make his commentary debut in the opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Alongside Kane, Sunil Gavaskar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Michael Clarke, Matthew Hayden, Mark Boucher, RP Singh, Shane Watson, Sanjay Bangar, Varun Aaron, Pragyan Ojha, and Ajay Jadeja will join the English version of the national feed analysts for Star Sports.

The national feed Hindi commentators list contains stalwarts like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Anil Kumble, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, and Robin Uthappa.

Star Sports has also got a huge list of presenters for the national feed that includes the likes of Mayanti Langer, Jatin Sapru, Sahiba Bali, Abhinav Mukund, and Bhavna Balakrishnan.

Coming to the commentators for the world feed, voice of Indian cricket Harsha Bhogle will join Simon Doull, Ian Bishop, Danny Morrison, Nick Knight, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Daren Ganga, Alan Wilkins, Katey Martin, Graeme Swann, Eoin Morgan, and others.