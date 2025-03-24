Is Vipraj Nigam an All-Rounder? Meet the 20-Year-Old Who Stunned IPL Fans in Visakhapatnam Debut

It's a slugfest in the Andhra Pradesh city of Vizag as Lucknow Super Giants put up an impressive total of more than 200 runs as a tough challenge to Delhi Capitals. Responding to the challenge, Capitals fumbled, and it looked like the home team was going to struggle badly. Despite decent efforts from Axar Patel, Faf du Plessis, and Tristen Stubbs, the match looked like it was almost gone away from the DC team.

Like in every IPL match, there is always someone who will take the game away from the opposition or at least try to do so. One such batsman that the Delhi Capitals team has got was Vipraj Nigam. The 20-year-old Delhi sensation, who took the wicket of Aiden Markram in the first innings, proved to one and all that he can be a destructive batsman down the order.

Just when fans were thinking that Ashutosh Sharma didn't have support on the other side, Vipraj Nigam came and smashed LSG bowlers all over the park. Commentators and fans were equally stunned to see his batting prowess. Vipraj smashed the bowlers in every direction and scored a quick-fire 39 runs with a strike rate of more than 250.

For those of you who watched Vipraj in the second innings, you will be surprised to see that this youngster is primarily a bowler who can bat. But the 40-odd runs he scored took Delhi to the winning position almost. However, it must be noted that Vipraj got out at the wrong time, and the pressure is right on Ashutosh to deliver the winning runs for Delhi Capitals.

Looking at Vipraj's first-class numbers, one can see that he was just starting his career as an all-rounder and the Delhi Capitals provide a nice opportunity for the young talent to fire on all cylinders. Amid the likes of international stars, it's a great opportuinty for someone like Vipraj to prove his mettle and hone his skills.