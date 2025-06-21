Rishabh Pant Smashes One-Handed Six and Performs Somersault to Celebrate Century

Rishabh Pant is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining batters in world cricket. Since his debut in the world of test cricket, Rishabh Pant has consistently defied critics and doubters with his captivating and unconventional style of play. During the ongoing India vs. England series, Pant achieved his century with a one-handed six off Shoaib Bashir, making history as India's best wicket-keeper batsman with the highest number of centuries.

Not just that, Pant celebrated his century by doing a somersault , which Ian Smith described on air as one of the best celebrations he had ever seen in his commentary career. Dinesh Karthik joined him by saying that there is a difference between sexy and silly. The shots that Pant plays in Test cricket appear sexy when they connect, but look silly when they miss.

All in all, it's a wonderful time to be an Indian test cricket fan again, and after the IPL in India, a test cricket summer has begun in England under the leadership of Shubman Gill, who has handled all his haters with the bat by scoring an outstanding 147 runs.

You can watch Pant's one-handed six and the celebration here.

27 cr ka bhaisa sarr, wastage of money saarrr, only run by PR saarrr🗣️🗣️ Le Chad Rishabh Pant - Hold my beer 🗿🗿 pic.twitter.com/NZ3abL3uaN — Vishnu (@RisHit_obsessed) June 21, 2025