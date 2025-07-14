Ravindra Jadeja vs. Brydon Carse Controversy: Heated Fight at Lords Test- Watch

India was put on the back seat very early by England on the last day of what promised to be an entertaining test match between two of the top sides, and despite restricting England to just 192 in the second Innings, India lost three quick wickets in no time and gave away full control to the hosts.

Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, and other bowlers bowled to their plans, making life difficult for India with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. In response to India's actions against England at the end of Day 3, the English team has chosen to retaliate by aggressively taunting the two batsmen who are currently fighting hard at the crease.

Carse proved he can be one of England's most reliable bowlers in the long format of the game and also showed he can be aggressive with his words. After taunting Jadeja, a clip showed Carse obstructing him while he was running. immediately went viral.

Ravindra Jadeja became enraged by this, leading to a heated argument between the two. The Lords will be an exciting contest for fans and onlookers, and the intense drama will make it even better. You can watch the incident below:

A Heated moment between Ravindra Jadeja & Carse. pic.twitter.com/xaookYisPj — CRIC KE TWEETS (@SUhelCric) July 14, 2025

Last option for England to stop Sir Ravindra Jadeja pic.twitter.com/Av5Yn8yXql — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) July 14, 2025