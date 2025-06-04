PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer: Future Leader or Just a Passing Cloud?

Since the 2025 IPL began, people have referred to Shreyas Iyer as the Disruptor. He took over the captaincy of a fairly new team and not just made them reach the final but almost made them clinch the title. Shreyas' captaincy skills were severely lacking, and KKR recognized this when they lost him in the mega auction.

Even though it's a fact that Shreyas didn't get enough credit for what he managed to do with KKR, it was Gautam Gambhir who was given all the credit. Shreyas publicly expressed his hurt over the treatment he received at KKR, and his move to PBKS enabled him to achieve his goal.

However, Shreyas failed to secure the championship at PBKS. If Shreyas Iyer had emerged victorious at PBKS, he would have emerged as the leading contender for the Indian team's captaincy. Now, Shubman Gill's eventual appointment as the ODI captain has dashed all those hopes.

Shreyas, on the other hand, has nothing to feel discouraged about. He has led his team valiantly in two consecutive seasons, demonstrating that talent, hard work, and smart work are all necessary for survival and success in cricket.

Since his exclusion from the upcoming India vs. England test series, Shreyas Iyer received many encouraging messages from fans, and they wanted him to board that flight to England and play the five-match test series.

There were also rumors of Iyer and Gambhir not being on talking terms with each other after Shreyas' public remarks about last year's IPL win. When asked about Shreyas' exclusion, Gambhir said that he is not a selector and moved on, but Iyer has shown that he has nothing to prove, as he can now take a short break from cricket, focus on personal well-being, and get ready for Team India's next big challenge.