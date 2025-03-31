IPL 2025: Will Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Tendulkar Play for Mumbai Indians Again?

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer from India, requires no introduction. Whenever a player achieves a significant milestone, the individual who broke and scripted a new record in every conceivable cricket format and ultimately became the sport's highest run scorer in two formats is still discussed.

Despite being retired for more than a decade, players continue to struggle to break most of Sachin's records, solidifying his status as the only GOAT of cricket. His son, Arjun Tendulkar, also decided to follow his legendary father's footsteps and ventured into cricket.

However, achieving success was not an easy task for him. Mumbai Indians purchased Arjun for a base price of 30 lakhs, but he couldn't consistently secure a spot in the playing XI. Last year, he secured a handful of matches; however, his bowling performance was not noteworthy.

Arjun Tendulkar can also bat besides bowling. He was also a part of the MI squad in the 2025 IPL, but the chances of him getting a chance in the playing XI look really bleak at the moment.

Trent Boult, who has accumulated a wealth of experience, has been selected by the Mumbai Indians in the auction. He is already demonstrating that he is an excellent choice for the Indians. Arjun, who is also a left-arm bowler, will find it impossible to be picked unless Boult picks up an injury.

Furthermore, with the advent of talent like Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, and others, Arjun Tendulkar will have to be overlooked by the MI management as winning takes precedence over picking a particular bowler.

Considering these reasons and Mumbai Indians' desperation to get back to winning ways, it's safe to assume that Arjun Tendulkar's role in the team will be restricted to bowling in the nets and helping out MI batsmen before crucial matches.