IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu Makes Big MS Dhoni Prediction in CSK's XI vs. Mumbai Indians

India's sensational ex-cricketer Ambati Rayudu is known for his brutally honest takes on cricket. The former CSK batsman, who has now turned into a cricket analyst, has been featuring on Star Sports preview shows for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025.

In one such prediction that's made on the upcoming Chennai Super Kings match versus Mumbai Indians, Rayudu has once again proved why he is a quirky analyst. CSK will play MI on the second day of the 2025 IPL season. This match happens on 07:30 pm on March 23rd.

Talking about the possible XI for the Chennai Super Kings, Rayudu revealed that it will be in the best interest of CSK to have Ruturaj Gaikwad open with Devon Conway. The man of the white ball season, Rachin Ravindra, will likely take the No. 3 batting position, according to Rayudu.

However, even the former Indian cricketer was a bit skeptical over who will be the best pick for CSK as No. 4. The team has multiple options—Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, and Rayudu feels that the team can go with any one of them.

The next three positions, according to Rayudu, the Chennai team will fill with Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni. Dhoni is given a promotion by his former CSK teammate. In the previous season, MS Dhoni batted at the no. 8 position most of the time and only came to bat when the team needed him the most.

But, according to Rayudu, Dhoni will likely promote himself in the 8th position. Coming to the spin department, Rayudu trusts the CSK management to include Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad, followed by Anshul Kamboj and Matheesha Pathirana.

Ambati Rayudu also made an interesting case for the team to include renowned all-rounder Sam Curran in the squad. Rayudu has put him at the no. 8 spot, and this fills the team.

CSK's Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi/Deepak Hooda/Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana.