Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025: Who Are the New Owners Who Paid Rs.5000 Crores to Acquire Majority Stake?

There were very few IPL teams that ended up as successful as the Gujarat Titans. Having started off as a team with little to no expectations in 2022, GT went on to win the title in their debut season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Even in their sophomore run, GT managed to reach the finals and almost won the title before Ravindra Jadeja's blistering knock ruined the party.

It was in 2024 when the Gujarat Titans faced their first real challenge. Hardik Pandya took the offer from the Mumbai Indians and moved there to be the captain. This left a void in the GT squad, and they announced the replacement of Pandya with Shubman Gill.

Gill took his time to settle into the squad, and it was because of this reason that GT ended up in a dismal position by finishing 8th by the end of the season. The team managed to land some good picks in the mega auction and is ready to get back to roaring form.

Gujarat Titans: Who are the new owners of the team?

Before heading into this season, Gujarat Titans also had one more change in their setup, and that was the introduction of a new owner. Torrent Group, a well-known business group focusing on energy and healthcare, has taken over the franchise. Their holding company, Torrent Investments Private Limited (TIPL), has bought a 67% stake in Gujarat Titans.

Earlier, Irelia Company PTE Ltd. was completely owned by funds that were coming from CVC. As per the latest reports, Gujarat Titans are now officially valued at Rs. 7500 crores. Torrent Group has paid Rs. 5025 crores to CVC to acquire the majority stake. While the agreement was finalized sometime ago, the Gujarat Titans could only announce the change in ownership recently owing to BCCI's rule.

However, it must be noted that CVC Company earlier had purchased Gujarat Titans in 2021 for Rs. 5625 crores. With this acquisition, Gujarat Titans have now become the most expensive franchise in IPL history.