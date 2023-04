April 07, 2023

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Last Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday joined the BJP here in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. He had resigned from the Congress on March 12. Taking a dig at the Congress leadership, Reddy said, "I had never imagined that I'll have to leave Congress...There is a saying- 'My king is very intelligent, neither does he think on his own, nor listens to anyone'."