Craig Mazin says his 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' ideas were very weird

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) Director Craig Mazin, best known for being showrunner for acclaimed serials such as ‘Chernobyl’ and ‘The Last Of Us’, has opened up on details regarding his ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ reboot, saying that despite the ideas being too weird, the studio still pitched it.

“We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird. And they did,” Mazin told the LA Times, as reported by Deadline.

Mazin told the publication that he had been working on the script prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes alongside one of the original film’s writers Ted Elliot for a while. However, due to the strikes, the development of the reboot has been put on an indefinite hold.

Disney had been developing several movies around the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ universe with Mazin’s film being one of them. The film however, is not directly connected to the Margot Robbie-led spinoff that was scrapped earlier this year.

The ‘Barbie’ star gave some of her insight earlier about the scrapped spin-off, stating that the film would be more female-driven than prior films.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool,” Robbie told Vanity Fair, “but I guess they don’t want to do it.”

The original film series, based on the eponymous theme ride, dropped an iconic film performance from Johnny Depp as he cemented a new pop culture figure in Captain Jack Sparrow.

Jack Sparrow continued with the series after the trilogy arc ended, but recent public controversies makes it murky on whether Depp will be returning or not. It is also unknown how exactly, the rebooted movie will maintain continuity with the originals, or if it plans to do so at all.

