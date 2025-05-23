CPI(M) supports Naxals, Pakistan, China: Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Agartala, May 23 (IANS) Former Tripura Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday strongly condemned the opposition CPI(M) for criticising the central government over the killing of 27 Maoists during an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh.

In a video message, Deb, currently the Lok Sabha member from Tripura West, termed the CPI(M) as "anti-national", and said that this Left party always played a negative role whenever the government took steps against unlawful or violent activities of individuals or organisations.

He said that 27 Maoists, including their General Secretary Nambala Kesavarao, were killed during an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh.

Deb urged the people to see the "real face of the CPI(M), which takes a position against the nation and supports Naxals, who have killed many innocent people, politicians, and security forces, and have hindered development."

The BJP also strongly condemned such acts of the CPI(M) and urged the people to "isolate" the Left party for their "anti-national" and "anti-people" role, said Deb.

"During 'Operation Sindoor', the CPI(M) held rallies in West Bengal in favour of Pakistan. The party always speaks in favour of Pakistan and China. Playing an anti-national role, the Left party has no right to go to the people as a political party," Deb said.

The CPI(M) politburo in a statement on Thursday strongly condemned the encounter of 27 Maoists, including their General Secretary Nambala Kesavarao, in Chhattisgarh.

The Left party claimed, "Ignoring Maoists' repeated appeals for talks, the central government and the BJP-led Chhattisgarh state government have chosen not to pursue a solution through dialogue."

It said that many political parties and concerned citizens have appealed to the government to consider the request for dialogue.

"In spite of our opposition to Maoists’ politics, we urge the government to immediately accept their request for talks and halt all paramilitary operations," the CPI(M) statement stated.

