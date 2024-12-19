Country is safe under PM Modi’s leadership, says Mamta Kulkarni (IANS Exclusive)

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country is safe under his leadership.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the Bollywood actress spoke on a range of topics.

Mamta Kulkarni said, "It is very difficult for India to get such a Prime Minister. Whatever I say about him is less. He loves the country very much and can do anything for it. The country is safe under him. Narendra Modi is an honest Prime Minister… for him work is everything."

“There is a BJP government in the state and the country. Some miracle should happen. There are many potholes on roads. The Law Minister should also pay attention to this,” she added.

The Bollywood actress also expressed happiness over the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya. She said, "I am very happy with the consecration of Ram temple. Earlier a temple was there, then it was demolished and now Ram temple has been built again. I will definitely visit Ram temple in Ayodhya. Apart from this, I will visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and will also go to Kumbh and take a royal bath."

Mamta Kulkarni said, "Now I am a sanyasi and I am neither interested in Bollywood nor anything else. I am no longer in the age to think about Bollywood again. I want to live a spiritual life and participate in spiritual debates so that I can unite everyone."

The actress, who was linked to a drug trafficking case and was back in Mumbai after 24 years, expressed her happiness. Mamta said, "When I was reaching Mumbai, I became very emotional. Tears came to my eyes because I remembered the place from where I started my journey and the Bollywood which gave me so much."

She said, "I have seen a lot of change in Mumbai. However, there is a lot of traffic here and the condition of the roads is also very bad. I had heard that the BMC budget is Rs 25000 crore, but I don't think any such work has been done. There are a lot of potholes on the roads here. Mumbai should be improved, because Mumbai is the economic capital of the country. Mumbai should also be clean."

