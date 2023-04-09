With corridor acting as the booster, Kashi's economy sees 'achche din'

Varanasi (UP), April 9 (IANS) Kishori Lal Agarwal owns a small shop selling kachori-sabzi, Varanasi's staple breakfast, in the Lanka area.

His is a family business and he is the fourth generation owner.

His shop sold only one item for decades - kachori sabzi - and never experimented with variations.

Two months ago, he added 'poha' and bread pakora to the menu and has no regrets.

"Suddenly, there are people from all over the country coming to Varanasi and each one of them has a specific food preference. We added new items to the menu to cater to people with different tastes. We are now planning to include some South Indian items from next month," he said.

Agarwal has also bought the adjoining shop and plans to revamp his eatery.

The massive renovation of Varanasi in the past few years has proved especially beneficial for small vendors and businessmen in the heritage city.

Vendors are upgrading their business, expanding the variety they offer to customers and the hospitality industry is flourishing like never before.

Ever since the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was opened in December 2021 after renovation, the tourist footfall has not stopped.

"Varanasi is now a tourist/pilgrim's delight. Besides the temple, other amenities have been added and it almost seems like a whole new city. The local people are enthused and know that if they invest in improving their business -- be it boatmen, hotels, sari sellers -- the return will be better than expected. Those who drove cycle rickshaws are switching to e-rickshaws and even the smallest eatery is sprucing up its premises," said Dibyojyoti Base, who has lived in Kashi for over six decades.

The boatmen, in particular, are thrilled at Kashi's makeover.

"Our business has grown manifold in the past one year. The number of tourists - particularly foreign visitors - has grown and we earn more because of more rides. People prefer to take a boat to reach the Vishwanath Dham, instead of the road route," said boatman Parveen Nishad.

The hotel business is also witnessing a boom.

Rajesh Mehrotra, manager of a resort, said, "Prior to the renovation of the temple, guests were mainly pilgrims and the majority of them preferred to stay in dharmshalas and low-cost hotels and lodges. But now we have guests from all categories and there are days when even luxury hotels get full occupancy. People are now actually coming to Varanasi for a holiday and that, in itself, speaks volumes for the changing situation."

